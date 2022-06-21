Saints’ 53-man roster projection after mandatory minicamp

New Orleans Saints minicamp is behind us, and the week of mandatory practices helped give us a better idea of how the team is constructed and which position groups are well off — and which areas might need some more help. It’s a good opportunity to take stock of each unit and project what the 53-man roster could look like in a few months, though of course training camp, the preseason games, and a couple thousand roster moves across the league will shake that up.

Looking at this projection sheds light on some of their free agent tryouts during minicamp: there’s a pretty clear shelf at running back behind Alvin Kamara, and the grip that backup guard Forrest Lamp and third-year linebacker Zack Baun have on their roster spots looks shaky. That helps explain the interest in veterans like running back David Johnson, guard Senio Kelemete, and linebacker Joe Schobert. It wouldn’t be a shock if the Saints bring in more competition at those positions going into training camp.

But here’s where things stand right now. Let’s run through the list:

Quarterbacks (3)

No. 2 Jameis Winston

No. 5 Andy Dalton

No. 16 Ian Book

No movement here. With Taysom Hill converted to tight end, the Saints should keep Book around as an emergency option behind Dalton, who is backing up Winston. Hopefully Book turns in a stronger summer in his second season after a rough rookie year. The Saints could bring in competition for him during training camp, but frankly they’ve got bigger fish to fry than shaking up the third quarterback spot on their depth chart.

Running backs (5)

No. 41 Alvin Kamara

No. 14 Mark Ingram

No. 24 Dwayne Washington

No. 28 Devine Ozigbo

No. 46 Adam Prentice (fullback)

Roster cuts: No. 34 Tony Jones Jr., No. 33 Abram Smith (rookie)

I’m pulling for Smith to fight his way into the rotation, but he has a long way to go, and Ozigbo made more plays on passing downs than both Jones and the undrafted Baylor Bear, and that might make a difference if he can keep it up. Kamara’s suspension is looming over everything but there hasn’t been any change yet (his next court date is Aug. 1) so we’re sticking with the typical “four running backs plus a fullback” lineup.

Tight ends (3)

No. 81 Nick Vannett

No. 82 Adam Trautman

No. 7 Taysom Hill

Roster cuts: No. 83 Juwan Johnson, No. 44 Lucas Krull (rookie), No. 88 J.P. Holtz, No. 86 Kahale Warring

It’s feeling like a make-or-break season for Trautman and each of the other 2020 Saints draft picks, but more on them in a minute. None of the tight ends really stood out in minicamp’s low-intensity practices, which makes sense. We’ll get a better idea of the group in training camp. But in the meantime, it feels like the most-experienced players in the group have an advantage. Johnson and Krull have plenty of potential, though it’s unrealized just yet. Holtz could help his chances by splitting time at fullback (something he’s done in past stops in the NFL).

Wide receivers (5)

No. 13 Michael Thomas

No. 12 Chris Olave (rookie)

No. 80 Jarvis Landry

No. 1 Marquez Callaway

No. 11 Deonte Harty

Roster cuts: No. 10 Tre’Quan Smith, No. 17 Kevin White, No. 18 Easop Winston Jr., No. 85 Kirk Merritt, No. 87 Kawaan Baker, No. 84 Dai’Jean Dixon (rookie), No. 89 Rashid Shaheed (rookie)

It’s not too common for the Saints to roster six receivers, and when they do typically five dress for game days, so we could see veterans like Smith and highly-touted undrafted signings like Dixon and Shaheed not make the cut this year. The investments New Orleans made at the position are paying off by reestablishing the top of the depth chart. At the same time, the Saints have shown us they’ll keep six receivers in the past (and they like to retain two or three on the practice squad at all times), so an impressive summer could help one of those players on the fringe earn a roster spot.

Offensive tackles (5)

No. 71 Ryan Ramczyk

No. 74 James Hurst

No. 70 Trevor Penning (rookie)

No. 73 Ethan Greenidge

No. 67 Landon Young

Roster cuts: No. 63 Jerald Hawkins, No. 79 Sage Doxtater (rookie), No. 63 Khalique Washington (rookie)

This is one position group that could be shaken up quickly come training camp, once players can begin engaging at full speed in team drills. That’s when we’ll learn who has the chops to hold up in pass protection against NFL competition. For now, I’m sticking with the two backups who have done it before in Greenidge and Young, who have also both cross-trained at right tackle. That’s important with Hurst and Penning locking down the left side.

Offensive guards/centers (4)

No. 78 Erik McCoy (center)

No. 75 Andrus Peat

No. 51 Cesar Ruiz

No. 76 Calvin Throckmorton

Roster cuts: No. 77 Forrest Lamp, No. 68 Josh Andrews, No. 66 Lewis Kidd (rookie), No. 64 Derek Schweiger (rookie)

This is the position group I’ve got the least confidence in, because it’s the most difficult to evaluate at this stage in the offseason. Nobody else is going to benefit more from taking reps in pads later this summer. Lamp spent part of the 2021 season on the Saints practice squad but couldn’t get into games — maybe a full offseason benefits him and he’s able to make the leap this year. But this feels like an area you’d like to see reinforced by training camp, maybe by bringing back Kelemete.

Special teams (3)

No. 3 Wil Lutz (kicker)

No. 4 Blake Gillikin (punter)

No. 49 Zach Wood

Roster cuts: No. 15 John Parker Romo (rookie kicker), No. 19 Daniel Whelan (No. 19 rookie punter)

No surprises here, which is a relief after all the kickers New Orleans cycled through in 2021. Lutz needs some time to shake off the rust after a complicated recovery from last summer’s groin injury cost him 11 months in the prime of his career. Whelan has had some highlights early on with the Saints, but Gillikin is a special talent and should take another big step forwards in his second season as Thomas Morstead’s successor.

Defensive ends (5)

No. 94 Cameron Jordan

No. 92 Marcus Davenport

No. 98 Payton Turner

No. 96 Carl Granderson

No. 90 Tanoh Kpassagnon

Roster cuts: No. 54 Taco Charlton

It’s going to be very tough for Charlton to elbow his way into this group, unless a couple players start the year on an injury list (which is not anticipated; Davenport and Turner missed minicamp while recovering from injuries but are both expected to suit up for training camp in July). And even then the Saints have run with four defensive ends in the past, though five seems to be their preference. When healthy, this unit should be a strength of the team.

Defensive tackles (4)

No. 93 David Onyemata

No. 99 Shy Tuttle

No. 69 Kentavius Street

No. 59 Jordan Jackson (rookie)

Roster cuts: No. 95 Albert Huggins, No. 97 Malcolm Roach, No. 91 Jaleel Johnson, No. 57 Josh Black

New Orleans usually carries eight or nine defensive linemen in total, so this time the configuration ran light on the interior (it helps that edge players like Kpassagnon and Davenport have gotten some looks moving inside, and that the Saints like to run a lot of looks with Onyemata as the sole defensive tackle). Huggins and Roach were both phased out of the rotation once Onyemata returned from suspension last year. Street is a solid pressure player, and Jackson has a high ceiling.

Linebackers (6)

No. 56 Demario Davis

No. 20 Pete Werner

No. 55 Kaden Elliss

No. 53 Zack Baun

No. 50 Andrew Dowell

No. 52 D’Marco Jackson (rookie)

Roster cuts: No. 58 Eric Wilson, No. 42 Isaiah Pryor (rookie), No. 45 Nephi Sewell (rookie)

It’s rare to see the Saints field more than two linebackers at a time. They’d rather get another defensive back on the field in most situations. And unless Kwon Alexander is re-signed or another veteran brought in, it looks like Davis and Werner are going to get the lion’s share of snaps played at linebacker. That means the players behind them need to get a lot of looks on special teams to justify their roster spot. Elliss has become one of the Saints’ top players in the kicking game, and Jackson brings a strong resume from the college level. But Baun and Dowell have done well covering punts and kickoffs, too, and the Saints have cultivated special teams aces at other positions. So it’ll take more than special teams ability to make the cut, and you’ve got to hope the lightbulb finally comes on for Baun in his third season. This should make for a very intense battle throughout training camp and the preseason games.

Safeties (6)

No. 32 Tyrann Mathieu

No. 6 Marcus Maye

No. 22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson (nickel)

No. 48 J.T. Gray

No. 31 Bryce Thompson

No. 26 P.J. Williams (dime)

Roster cuts: No. 25 Daniel Sorensen, No. 30 Justin Evans, No. 38 Smoke Monday (rookie)

Six safeties looks like a lot, but don’t get too hung up on it — Gardner-Johnson primarily lines up over the slot as the team’s nickel back, and Williams is also a top backup at corner while splitting time at safety in dime personnel. What matters is that Mathieu and Maye should be every-down defenders once Maye’s suspension (expected to be three games) is behind them, with Gardner-Johnson and Williams getting plenty of snaps on defense while Gray continues to play at an All-Pro level on special teams. For now, Thompson appears to be ahead of his competition for that last roster spot, but there’s a lot of time left to sort things out.

Cornerbacks (4)

No. 23 Marshon Lattimore

No. 29 Paulson Adebo

No. 21 Bradley Roby

No. 27 Alontae Taylor (rookie)

No. 23 Marshon Lattimore

No. 29 Paulson Adebo

No. 21 Bradley Roby

No. 27 Alontae Taylor (rookie)

Roster cuts: No. 36 Jordan Miller, No. 37 Dylan Mabin, No. 35 Vincent Gray (rookie), No. 39 DaMarcus Fields (rookie)

Again, don’t get hung up on there only being four corners in this projection; P.J. Williams is in the mix both here and at safety, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson is going to dominate snaps covering the slot (which would be going to a true cornerback in a more conventional defense). With Lattimore on top of the depth chart and a training camp competition brewing between Adebo and Taylor, with Roby waiting for either of them to slip up so he can reenter the lineup, this is looking like a talented group. I’d still expect the Saints to keep two or three corners on the practice squad as they did last year.

