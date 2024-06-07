Saints at 49ers is 1 of 5 preseason games to air on national TV

#Saints will play on National TV in the preseason Week 2 matchup with the 49ers. The two teams will have joint practices ahead of this game in Irvine, CA as well. https://t.co/B4sDjihQBP — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) June 7, 2024

The NFL revealed the national preseason TV schedule, and New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 game at the San Francisco 49ers is one of just five nationally-televised preseason games. The Saints have known their preseason opponents, and fans outside of the area will be able to catch this game live. The majority of preseason games are aired locally and aired on NFL Network at a later time.

This showdown follows a week of joint practices between the two teams. The Saints will hold training camp at Irvine in Southern California this year, so the travel to Santa Clara will be significantly lowered in comparison to traveling from Metairie.

If the Saints follow their blueprint from last year, there won’t be many starters seen in this matchup. It’s commonplace for starters to be limited in the preseason, of course, but the starting offense didn’t take a single snap in the second preseason game against the Texans in 2023. This could be due to how impressive they were against the Chiefs in Week 1.

Even if Carr plays, he won’t play more than a few possessions. The Spencer Rattler vs Jake Haener battle will take centerstage. After a week of joint practices, this should be one of the better games for the Saints to have aired nationally.

