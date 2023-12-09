Saints make 4 last-minute roster moves, put rookie draft pick on injured reserve

The New Orleans Saints reported four last-minute roster moves on the daily NFL transactions wire before Sunday’s kickoff with the Carolina Panthers, most notably putting rookie draft pick Nick Saldiveri on injured reserve.

Here’s what you need to know about each of these latest transactions:

OL Nick Saldiveri to injured reserve

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Saldiveri, the first pick in the fourth round out of Old Dominion, played right tackle in college but was converted to left guard at Saints training camp. He’s been a healthy scratch most of the year while picking up his new position. He’ll be out at least the next four games after injuring his shoulder Friday.

FB Adam Prentice signed to the 53-man roster

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Saints kicked Prentice down to the practice squad after he returned from injured reserve earlier this season, but now he’s back on the active roster. New Orleans has started to run with greater success as of late and having the fullback available moving forwards could continue to help that trend in a positive direction.

WR Marquez Callaway elevated for Week 14's game

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Callaway recently re-signed with the Saints practice squad after injuries wrecked the receiving corps, and he’ll be up again this week. He’s wearing his old teammate Tre’Quan Smith’s No. 10 jersey. The Saints can elevate him for one more game like this before they’ll need to sign him to the 53-man roster.

DT Jack Heflin elevated for Week 14's game

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Heflin is making his Saints debut after a knee injury took down Malcolm Roach last week. He impressed in the preseason after doing well for himself in the XFL, so this is a big opportunity for Heflin to prove he’s more than a warm body on the practice squad. The Saints’ defensive line has gotten pushed around and a strong performance could earn him more chances to prove his mettle.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire