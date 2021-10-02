Saints make 3 roster moves before Week 4 game with Giants

The New Orleans Saints added a couple of players to the mix for this week’s game roster, bringing up two veterans from the practice squad while activating another from injured reserve, per the daily NFL transactions wire.

That puts them at 52 of 53 spots filled (practice squad elevations don’t count towards it), suggesting more players are working towards returning from injured reserve in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants added to their too-thin receiving corps by calling up John Ross from injured reserve. New York is down two of its top three receivers (Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton) so he could lend a hand.

Here’s the latest Saints roster moves:

OL Will Clapp activated from injured reserve

This was expected after Clapp was designated to return earlier this week, but it remains to be seen what role he’ll play. It’s possible the Saints start him at center and move Cesar Ruiz back to right guard; if Clapp had been healthy, he would have replaced Erik McCoy in the starting lineup back in Week 1, Sean Payton later said. Ruiz has struggled in the middle. Either way, Clapp should dress out.

WR Kenny Stills promoted from the practice squad

Stills immediately stepped into a premier role in the rotation last week, running more routes than every other Saints wide receiver not named Marquez Callaway. Look for him to continue to get looks downfield as the Saints work to generate more big plays. This is the second and final time he’s been elevated from the practice squad this season, so the Saints will have to sign him to the active roster in order to play him again.

OL Jordan Mills promoted from the practice squad

Mills was also elevated for this week’s game, his first of the year, but he’ll probably hold a backup role with James Hurst filling in for the injured Terron Armstead at left tackle (with promising rookie Landon Young the next-man-up behind him). Mills has plenty of NFL experience but he’s mainly played right tackle, though the Saints gave him some looks at left guard during training camp.

1

1