Saints work out 3 free agent kickers on Thursday, including pair of rookies

The clock is ticking on the New Orleans Saints. Literally — at the time of writing this post, they had fewer than 99 hours until their next preseason game, and they still haven’t found a healthy kicker. Wil Lutz is recovering from core muscle surgery. A similar injury landed Brett Maher, signed to replace him, on injured reserve. There aren’t many other positions that you can plug into the lineup and hit the field for a game, but the Saints really were taking this down to the wire.

So it’s good to see them take some action and bring in three free agent kickers for a group workout on Thursday. We’ll see if any of them end up signing with New Orleans, but for now here’s what you need to know about each of them:

Aldrick Rosas

Rosas, 26, is a 54-game veteran and was a Pro Bowler in 2018 with the New York Giants, where he spent his first three years in the NFL until they released him following a hit-and-run arrest. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for six games in 2020 and was cut early in training camp. He's achieved a career completion percentage of 81.4% on field goals (going 10-of-14 from 50-plus yards) and 92.2% on point-after attempts, nailing all nine of his tries last season. Prior to making the leap to the NFL, he kicked at Southern Oregon in the NAIA; a conference title game ACL tear interrupted his college career, but he still connected on 25 of 32 field goal tries (78.1%).

Alex Kessman

Kessman, 23, was recently waived by the Los Angeles Chargers. The rookie achieved a 97.1% completion percentage on extra point attempts (going 134-for-138) at Pitt but made just 69 of his 95 field goal tries (72.6%). He did finish his career ranked third in the Panthers' history records in scoring and led the NCAA in kicks of 50-plus yards (66.7%), but that wasn't enough for him to win the Chargers job.

Dominik Eberle

Eberle, 25, was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 17 after signing with them as an undrafted rookie earlier this year. He went 64-of-81 (79.0%) on field goals at Utah State and connected on all 167 of his extra-point attempts. He set six different single-season school records, including the all-time record in scoring in 2018 with 141 points in 2018.

