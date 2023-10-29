Saints up 21-17 after long Rashid Shaheed touchdown

Saints quarterback Derek Carr was not on the same page with his receivers last Monday night, but things looked better on a deep shot to Rashid Shaheed in the second quarter this Sunday.

Carr put the ball right into Shaheed's hands for a 58-yard score with just under six minutes to play in the first half. The touchdown was the second in a row for the Saints and they now lead 21-17 after falling behind by 10 points earlier in the half.

Taysom Hill ran for the other second quarter touchdown and his 20-yard scamper was the longest running play for the Saints this season. Hitting on the deep pass as well has made for happier scenes on the sideline for the Saints this week.

The Colts will try to move back in front before halftime in Indy.