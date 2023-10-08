Saints take 21-0 lead into halftime

The Patriots got crushed on the road last weekend and they are getting crushed at home this week.

Mac Jones had an interception returned for a touchdown for the third time this season to kick off the scoring for the Saints and the offense picked up two more touchdowns in the second quarter to stretch their lead to 21-0. The Patriots tried to get some points on the board before the half, but a pair of sacks forced the Patriots to punt and kept the shutout in place as the teams went into the break.

Jones is 8-of-15 for 72 yards on a day that featured reports about backup Bailey Zappe getting increased reps in practice. Jones has gotten no help from his offensive line Sunday, but the team may need to try something to shake things up because their offense has been a train wreck for weeks.

The Saints offense came into Sunday with some issues of their own, but they've picked up 203 yards through 30 minutes in New England. Derek Carr is 11-of-15 for 139 yards and a touchdown and Alvin Kamara has also run for a score as the team has found a lot to like on their visit to New England.