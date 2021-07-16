Saints 2021 schedule previews: Washington Football Team

The New Orleans Saints are back on the road in Week 5, and our 2021 opponent preview continues with the Washington Football Team. For fans sorely missing Drew Brees, this game should invoke some good nostalgia; it was against Washington on Monday Night Football where Brees broke Peyton Manning’s record as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards.

The team will face off against longtime NFC South rival head coach Ron Rivera for the first time since joining the organization last season. They’ll have another friendly face under center in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to an upset against New Orleans in Week 1 of the 2018 season. Both teams are formidable in the trenches, and this may come down to whichever offensive line can hold up under constant pressure.

Game Information

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

When : 12:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

Where : FedExField, Landover, Md.

TV: CBS

Expectations for Washington

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team changed their name, hired competent head coach Ron Rivera, started four different quarterbacks, and managed to sneak in the playoffs with a 7-9 record in 2020. Alex Smith made his triumphant return to the NFL since he was nearly killed by his ferocious leg injury in 2018 when quarterback Kyle Allen went down in Week 5. Ron Rivera battled with cancer midseason; between his recovery and Smith’s Comeback Player of the Year award, it was somewhat of a Cinderella season. The tumultuous state of the offense was balanced by a young and imposing defense headlined by Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young. That stability should level out with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, should he be named the starter. Not many teams would have persisted under the amount of adversity Washington endured last season; it speaks to the leadership of Rivera and his coaching staff. In their division specifically, there’s no reason the team shouldn’t be considered the frontrunners for the NFC East title. A winning record and a playoff berth are both attainable and reasonable goals for the 2021 season, though the oddsmakers at BetMGM have set an optimistic season win total over/under of 8.5.

Story continues

Key Additions

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Free Agency

Washington was quick to address glaring needs in free agency rather than relying on the 2021 NFL draft. They smartly signing veteran pro Ryan Fitzpatrick for some consistency and leadership in the quarterback room, sought receiving weapons in Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries, and signed William Jackson III to fill the void left by cornerback Ronald Darby. This allowed them to enter the draft with restraint and select true playmakers not overly reliant on glaring needs.

2021 NFL draft

First round, 19th overall: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Second round, 51st overall: OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

Third round, 74th overall: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

Third round, 82nd overall: WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Washington saw slight criticism for not selecting an heir apparent at quarterback in the draft, but Rivera clearly chose a measured and thoughtful offseason approach. Similar to Andy Reid’s strategy of building a strong roster with Alex Smith under center before trading up for Patrick Mahomes, Rivera found a serviceable quarterback while strengthening the team in the draft. Though touted as a strong defensive unit, the weakest position group was linebacker. Washington selected an athletic playmaker in Jamin Davis. The team sorely lacked speed and versatility in coverage; Davis fits the bill even with lacking experience. With a draft strategy quite similar to New Orleans, Washington strengthened their offensive trenches with their selection of Cosmi. The offensive tackle out of Texas posted an elite 9.99 RAS score with high marks in both agility and speed; this ensures the successor to Fitzpatrick has a chance to succeed. They exercised diligence by addressing cornerback and wide receiver in both free agency and the draft. It’s not the sexiest draft class, but it’s one that instill strong building blocks for the team’s future.

Key Losses

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Quite frankly, there aren’t any insurmountable losses Rivera didn’t already address through free agency and the draft. Departing corner Ronald Darby was replaced twice over through Jackson and St-Juste. Kevin Pierre-Louis was similarly accounted for by the drafting of Jamin Davis. The only seemingly impending loss is All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, as the two sides failed to agree on a long-term extension; Scherff has played the last two seasons on the franchise tag. Their inability to reach an agreement for a consecutive season likely points to his departure after this season, a risk Rivera apparently will take.

Series History and Preview

As is the case with several opponents, Washington holds the overall record in this series at 17-10. New Orleans has won the last two contests, both electrifying in their own way. In 2017, Drew Brees led an inexplicable comeback in the fourth quarter when the Redskins’ win probability was 99.6 percent. Their last meeting saw Brees break Manning’s record in the dome on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith. New Orleans has yet to face Washington’s young, formidable front seven; Brees was well protected in both previous contests with just two sacks per game. Keeping his successor upright will be a key to victory on the road in Week 5. That 2017 contest featured a run-heavy offense on both sides, with Mark Ingram and Samaje Perine both rushing more than 100 yards. This season’s matchup could play out quite similar – the Saints will need to establish presence in the trenches to sustain a winning passing game. It would be shortsighted to entirely discount the power of Fitzmagic.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

1

1