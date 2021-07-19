Saints 2021 schedule previews: Atlanta Falcons

As our season opponent previews continue, we now turn our eyes to the arch rivals of the New Orleans Saints in the Atlanta Falcons.

The two-game series is perhaps the most anticipated matchup for Saints fans, however, the same is likely not the case for Falcons supporters. Playing Atlanta conjures visions of their historic 28-3 Super Bowl collapse, Matt Ryan throwing interceptions to nose tackles on Thanksgiving Day, and of course, blocked punts memorialized by landmark bronze statues. Playing the Falcons is always fun, despite an entire week of hate dedicated to it each time the Saints draw them on the schedule.

That being said, the 2021 Falcons will look differently than they have in the recent past. Like many of the NFC South teams, Atlanta is experiencing a year of “re-tooling” as they have seen some significant departures of players and additions of promising front office personnel.

Here is what to expect from the Falcons this season:

Game Information

Week 9

When : 1:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Nov. 7 2021

Where : Superdome, New Orleans, La.

TV: FOX

Week 18

When : 1:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, Jan. 9 2022

Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV: FOX

Expectations for Atlanta

Expectations for the Falcons in 2021 are . . . not high. Atlanta secured a 4-12 record last year and any improvement to that record would be seen as a positive. However, their "Super Bowl" will be Weeks 9 and 18 when they take on the Saints. The expectation is that they take at least one of the two games. New Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is entering his first season at the helm, and the unfortunately, the future is starting to look brighter in Atlanta. However, the tear down and ensuing rebuild have arrived. Between an aging quarterback in Ryan, a toothless offense, and questions surrounding the defense, another mediocre season appears to be approaching for the Falcons.

Key Additions

Free Agency

The Falcons did not have a ton of money to spend, despite their glaring holes on both sides of the ball. However, they were able to make a few additions to their roster via free agency, and some were quietly good. Those additions include:

Duron Harmon, Safety

Mike Davis, Running Back

Cordarrelle Patterson, Running Back/Punt Returner

Fontenot got off to a quick start signing budget players, but the three listed above have some upside. Harmon is a good leader as seen during his time with New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. He also fills a position of need for the Falcons. Davis is likely to be the team's starting running back and is evidenced as such by his multi-year deal that spans two years and includes $5.5 million. Patterson is an interesting addition as he is also listed as a running back, but specializes in punt and kick returns. He could be a versatile tool for the offense and special teams, something Fontenot has stressed in the past when making additions for New Orleans. Speaking of Fontenot, he may just be the best addition the Falcons made all offseason.

2021 NFL draft

First round, 4th overall: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Second round, 40th overall: S Richie Grant, UCF

Third round, 68th overall: OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan

Kyle Pitts should be a big time playmaker in the Falcons offense, especially after the departure of Julio Jones (more on that momentarily). The big bodied, yet athletic, tight end can also be a threat on the outside if and when he lines up at wide receiver. The Florida-product is massive weapon and he is a deadly red zone threat. This pick is perhaps the best value in the draft as Pitts could have been a number one pick if it weren't for a guy named Trevor Lawrence. Atlanta traded down in the second round but still obtained first round talent with Grant. The safety from UCF will likely slot into a starting role, and just like Pitts, he too is a solid pick for off the field dynamics as he was a leader at UCF. Mayfield is another player who could compete for the starting role, but not at left tackle which he played at Michigan. Instead, he could move inside and compete for the starting role at left guard. His versatility helps a shaky Atlanta line rounds out a very good first three selections for the Falcons.

Key Losses

The clear and obvious most impactful loss will be receiver Julio Jones. His threat down the field, speed, leadership, and ability to be the sole playmaker at times will leave a large hole on the roster. Pitts is slated to be the "next guy" but Jones' shoes are some big ones to fill. Despite his lack of touchdowns, especially against the Saints, New Orleans fans will be happy to see him leave the NFC South. Other losses include safety Keanu Neal who signed with the Dallas Cowboys, center Alex Mack, and guard Austin McCray. However, Atlanta did well enough in free agency and the draft to help mitigate the losses.

Series History and Preview

The Saints and their arch rivals have met a total of 104 times (including one postseason game) with the Falcons leading the series 54-51. However, during the Drew Brees-era, New Orleans had a 21-9 record against Atlanta, with two of the losses going to overtime. In recent history, the Saints have dominated. Now, with Brees retired and the quarterback situation (and many others) still raising questions, this series could start to tighten once again. However, this season does not appear to be the season in which that tightening occurs, as the Saints still boast a roster that is far more talented than anything the Falcons can currently conjure up. Regardless, the series will likely still include all the drama, hate, and suspense that it has come to be known for.

