Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has been tendered as a restricted free agent by the Saints.

Tuttle’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Saints are using the lowest tender on his client. That comes with a $2.433 million salary for the 2022 season, but holds no draft pick compensation for the Saints should Tuttle sign with another team. New Orleans would have the right to match the offer.

Tuttle joined the Saints after going undrafted in 2019 and appeared in every game they played during his rookie season. He remained in a reserve role in 2020 before starting 15-of-17 games for the Saints last year.

He has 94 tackles, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over his entire career.

Saints give $2.433M tender to Shy Tuttle originally appeared on Pro Football Talk