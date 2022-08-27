Saints 1st-round pick Trevor Penning out indefinitely with foot injury

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
  New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
  Trevor Penning
    Trevor Penning
    Football offensive tackle
The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their first-round picks for the foreseeable future.

Offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot that will require surgery, knocking him out of action indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Penning was carted to the locker room after suffering the injury during Friday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Penning was expected to challenge for the starting left tackle spot, following the departure of Terron Armstead in free agency.

