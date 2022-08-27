Saints 1st-round pick Trevor Penning out indefinitely with foot injury

#Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, sources say following the MRI. He’s out indefinitely. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2022

The New Orleans Saints will be without one of their first-round picks for the foreseeable future.

Offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot that will require surgery, knocking him out of action indefinitely, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Penning was carted to the locker room after suffering the injury during Friday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The No. 19 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Penning was expected to challenge for the starting left tackle spot, following the departure of Terron Armstead in free agency.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire