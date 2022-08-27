Saints 1st-round pick Trevor Penning carted off with toe injury

Penning has a toe injury, Tre’Quan a shoulder injury. Both will be evaluated per Allen. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) August 27, 2022

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered a toe injury during Friday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Penning was taken by cart from the medical tent on the sidelines to the locker room. After the game, Saints head coach Dennis Allen acknowledged that it was a toe injury for Penning, but didn’t have any further update on the severity (per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell).

A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Northern Iowa, Penning is expected to replace Terron Armstead at left tackle for the Saints this season.

