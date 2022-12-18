The Saints offense started quickly on Sunday and that’s helped send them to the locker room with an 11-point halftime lead.

Andy Dalton threw a touchdown on the first possession of the game and Taysom Hill threw one on the second to put the Saints up 14-0. The Falcons only managed a field goal over the rest of the half and the Saints lead 14-3 as a result.

New Orleans had another drive inside Atlanta’s red zone, but running back David Johnson lost a fumble after running for a first down and the Saints punted on their only other two possessions of the half.

Dalton’s touchdown pass went to Juwan Johnson while Hill hooked up with Rashid Shaheed for a 68-yard score. Hill also had a 12-yard pass to Johnson and he’s run three times for 22 yards.

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is 7-of-16 for 49 yards in his first half of NFL action. Four of his completions have gone to first-round pick Drake London and the Falcons wouldn’t mind seeing that combo produce some big plays over the second half as they try to climb back into this one.

Saints up 14-3 on Falcons at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk