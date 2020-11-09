The Buccaneers briefly kept the Saints from scoring another touchdown. Briefly lasted 3 minutes, 36 seconds.

Saints tight end Jared Cook fumbled at the Tampa Bay 2-yard line, with Jordan Whitehead forcing it and Lavonte David recovering it. The Bucs, though, could do nothing — again — on offense.

A short punt set the Saints up at the Tampa Bay 35, and five plays later, the Saints had a second touchdown for the night. Adam Trautman caught a 7-yard touchdown from Drew Brees.

Brees has two touchdown passes, giving him an NFL-record 562. He entered the game one behind Tom Brady.

While Brady went 2-of-7 for 9 yards in the first quarter, Brees was 11-of-12 for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Taysom Hill completed his only pass for 19 yards.

Nine different Saints receivers have caught passes, with Tre'Quan Smith scoring the first touchdown on a 14-yard catch on third down.

Saints take 14-0 lead on Drew Brees’ record 562nd career touchdown pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk