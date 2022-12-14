Saints have 13 players on initial Week 15 injury report, Falcons list 2 of their own

Breaking News:

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

Here is our first look at the New Orleans Saints injury situation on the initial Week 15 injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. And it’s kind of bleak: the Saints listed 13 players on Wednesday’s injury report, with the Falcons reporting just a pair of their own injuries. One of those was former starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, who is going on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery.

New Orleans practiced without linebacker Zack Baun (ankle), running back Mark Ingram II (knee), kicker Wil Lutz (illness), running back Dwayne Washington (illness), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) on Wednesday; eight other players were limited participants, including tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Cameron Jordan (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle).

We’ll stay tuned for updates throughout the week. Here’s the full injury report:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Marcus Mariota (knee)

DNP (IR)

Out (injured reserve)

G Chuma Edoga (knee)

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Zack Baun (ankle)

DNP

S J.T. Gray (hamstring)

Limited

RB Mark Ingram II (knee)

DNP

TE Juwan Johnson (ankle)

Limited

DE Cameron Jordan (foot)

Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

K Wil Lutz (illness)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest/nkee)

Limited

TE Adam Trautman (ankle)

Limited

DE Payton Turner (ankle)

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

LB Pete Werner (ankle)

Limited

S P.J. Williams (knee)

DNP

 

