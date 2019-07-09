Saints to have 13 camp practices open to public

The Saints will have 13 practices open to their fans during training camp, including a fan fest practice at Tulane.

The team announced their schedule today, listing 12 practices that were open to the public at their training facility in Metarie, in addition to an Aug. 4 practice at Tulane.

Unlike some teams (cough, 49ers, cough), the Saints are letting fans attend and park for free.

They’ve also made it more comfortable for the fans who show up, with all bleacher seating covered and misted.