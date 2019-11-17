Saints go up 13-0 after Demario Davis interception

The Saints weren’t able to get into the end zone at the end of either of their first two offensive possessions on Sunday afternoon, but the Buccaneers made sure they didn’t have to go far to get a touchdown on their third try.

Linebacker Demario Davis‘s interception set the Saints up on Tampa’s 17-yard-line and Drew Brees hit wide receiver Michael Thomas on the next play to push the Saints’ lead to 13-0 on the final snap of the first quarter.

The Saints were held without a touchdown in last weekend’s loss to the Falcons.

Davis nabbed a pass that was intended for tight end O.J. Howard and was thrown on target, but Howard juggled the ball and it bounced right into Davis’s grasp.