Saints make 11 roster moves, call up half their practice squad for Week 17
The New Orleans Saints were reeling from losses to the injury report and COVID-19 reserve list before Week 17’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that they filed a long list of roster moves with the daily transactions wire.
And the changes include seven promotions from the practice squad of varying degrees, though veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson remains on injured reserve after being designated to return to practice earlier this week.
Let’s get into it: here is who the Saints called up on Saturday.
CB #30 Grant Haley standard elevation to active roster
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Haley was promoted to the active roster a few weeks ago, but the NFL nullified the move due to illegal language in his contract and he's since remained on the practice squad. He might have a chance to get on the field with all of the absences in the Saints secondary.
LB #42 Chase Hansen standard elevation to active roster
David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool
Hansen had a few appearances on special teams early this season, and he'll likely be looking to earn more opportunities on Sunday.
WR #14 Tommylee Lewis promoted to active roster (COVID-19 replacement)
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Rookie return man Marquez Callaway was relieved of those duties last week after he downed a punt inside the New Orleans 5-yard line, so having Lewis available continues to put the electric first-year pro on a short leash.
RB #37 Tony Jones Jr. promoted to active roster (COVID-19 replacement)
David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool
Jones was an effective runner in college at Notre Dame. With only Ty Montgomery ahead of him on the depth chart, he should get a chance to contribute in his first NFL game.
TE #45 Garrett Griffin promoted to active roster (COVID-19 replacement)
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool
Griffin is a valuable blocker with experience in the system. And with Josh Hill, the team's starting tight end, ruled out by a hand injury, Griffin will get on the field with the rest of the offense.
LB #50 Andrew Dowell promoted to active roster (COVID-19 replacement)
Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Dowell has spent two years on the Saints practice squad after signing with New Orleans out of Michigan State. This is his chance to show why he's earned that extended preparation time at a spot on the depth chart that's seen plenty of turnover.
WR #84 Lil'Jordan Humphrey promoted to active roster (COVID-19 replacement)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Humphrey is a solid contributor to the receiving crops. He might have the best-established rapport with Drew Brees out of the players available, having spent two years now in the system, but he probably won't receive many targets.
#24 RB Dwayne Washington designated to COVID-19 reserve
AP Photo/Jack Dempsey
Washington is one of the many COVID-19 absences this week, having been deemed a high-risk close contact to Alvin Kamara after his positive test was confirmed. It's a bummer for Washington because he's often the go-to running back whenever the Saints pull their first-string offense in a game.
RB #28 Latavius Murray designated to COVID-19 reserve
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Murray is another COVID-19 absence because of his high-risk close contact status to Kamara. Hopefully he and the others missing Week 17 don't test positive, avoiding a potential outbreak.
FB #32 Michael Burton designated to COVID-19 reserve
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Burton was in the middle of a false positive scare early this year, but now we're facing the real thing. The Saints probably lean on Taysom Hill and Garrett Griffin as fullback replacements, but it's still disappointing to see him out of action as a close contact.
SS #36 D.J. Swearinger designated to COVID-19 reserve
(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
It's unclear whether Swearinger caught COVID-19 from his teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was also placed on the reserve list early this week. However it happened, it's another hit to the secondary that suddenly looks very thin against Teddy Bridgewater and a solid supporting cast. [vertical-gallery id=42086]
