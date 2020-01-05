Saints go up 10-3, with Taysom Hill making plays

The Vikings were doing a good job slowing down the Saints’ “normal” offense, so the Saints threw some wrinkles at them.

The Saints went up 10-3 on the Vikings with an Alvin Kamara touchdown run, that saw backup quarterback/special teamer Taysom Hill making a number of big plays.

Hill was blocking on the touchdown run, but got them into position with an 11-yard run and a 50-yard touchdown pass to receiver/return man Deonte Harris (who was PFT’s special teams rookie of the year).

Harris’ return ability was a benefit, as he had to come back to Hill’s pass a bit.

But the new looks helped, as the Saints had pressured quarterback Drew Brees into a slow start. Brees was mostly dumping the ball off short, with little time to look downfield.