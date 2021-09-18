Saint Vincent football eyes 2-0 start as it hosts PAC opponent Geneva

Sep. 18—NCAA Division III

Presidents' Athletic Conference

Geneva (0-2, 0-1 PAC) vs. Saint Vincent (1-0, 0-0 PAC)

1 p.m. Saturday, Chuck Noll Field, Latrobe

Series: Geneva leads 16-11-1

Last meeting: Geneva 48, Saint Vincent 10 on Oct. 5, 2019

About Geneva: The Golden Tornadoes opened the season with losses to Wooster (42-35) and Carnegie Mellon (31-17). They rushed for 271 yards against CMU but allowed 476 yards. Hilton McClain rushed for 104 yards on two carries and had a 59-yard touchdown run. Tyler Lippiatt rushed for 95 yards.

Quarterback Amos Luptak has completed only 8 of 24 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Lippiatt has rushed for 184 yards in two games. Peyton Schell is the leading receiver with five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Dakota Allen recorded 14 tackles and Nicolas Ottaviani 11 in the loss to CMU. Allen has 20 total tackles. The defense is allowing more the 400 yards per game, including 204 passing and 208 rushing.

Coach: Geno DeMarco (151-136, 29th season).

About Saint Vincent: The Bearcats kicked off the season with a 34-14 victory at Bluffton. Quarterback Brady Walker completed 18 of 30 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns, both to Keith Kalp, who finished with five catches for 143 yards.

The Bearcats outgained Bluffton, 329-173, and got rushing touchdowns from Billy Beck, Molayo Irefin and Julian Howard, who rushed for 64 yards.

Saint Vincent's defense forced three turnovers and tied a single-game school record with six sacks. Jack Poling had six tackles and intercepted a pass, and Cam Norris had five tackles and two sacks and four tackles for losses.

Coach: Aaron Smetanka (6-9, third season).

The skinny: The Bearcats are playing their first home game of the season. The last time they defeated Geneva was Sept. 16, 2017, a 31-27 victory at Geneva.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .