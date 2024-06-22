Saint-étienne lead Brest in race to sign Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid

AS Saint-Étienne are leading Stade Brestois in the race to sign soon-to-be free agent Yunis Abdelhamid (36), according to a report from Foot Mercato.

The Stade de Reims captain’s contract expires in just a matter of days and the chase to sign him up on a free transfer is hotting up. Brest, who will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season but who also have limited financial means this summer, have already submitted an offer for the Morocco international, as have newly-promoted Saint-Étienne, who will be looking to add some experience to their squad as they return to Ligue 1.

Foot Mercato understands that Brest’s bid has been rejected and as a result, Abdelhamid is nearing a move to Saint-Étienne. He has been convinced by Les Verts’ project and looks close to signing a one-year deal, with the option to extend the deal for a further year, based on how many matches he plays.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle