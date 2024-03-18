Saint Peter's basketball vs. Tennessee tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

The 2024 NCAA Tournament is officially here as tip-off is now just a day away with the 'First Four' matchups getting things started in Dayton, Ohio.

Saint Peter's is making its much anticipated return to the 'Big Dance' after taking down Fairfield in the MAAC title game.

The Peacocks notably went on a run all the way to the Elite Eight two years ago as a No. 15 seed, taking down then No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Purdue before their luck ran out against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Tennessee finished with the best record in the SEC this year but were upset by Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Here are the current ticket prices and where to buy them if you plan on attending this 9:20 p.m. tip-off for this Midwest Region matchup in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday night:

More: Saint Peter's basketball vs Tennessee in March Madness: 3 things to know for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Saint Peter's vs. Tennessee basketball tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024:

Vivid Seats: Starting at $66 in Upper Level 211, Row U.

SeatGeek: Starting at $67 in Upper Level 203, Row I.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Saint Peter's basketball vs Tennessee tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: See the prices