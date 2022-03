Gold and Black

Part of the reason the NCAA Tournament's become as big as it's become, and provided college basketball such mainstream appeal, has been the stories of the underdog, the Cinderella stories. Purdue's task Friday night: Give Cinderella the boot. Saint Peter's, the tiny Jersey City school of roughly 2,500, has been the story of this year's NCAA Tournament thus far, the headliner among the three double-digit seeds to reach this year's Sweet 16.