Saint no more: New Orleans waives QB Mond

He was a Saint for about a month.

Wednesday, the Saints waived quarterback Kellen Mond. Mond, a third round pick of the Vikings in 2021, has played in one NFL game, completing 2 of 3 passes for 5 yards.

The Saints drafted Spencer Rattler in the 5th round, pick 150 of the NFL draft. If you count Taysom Hill, the Saints have five quarterbacks on the roster, including Derek Carr, Jake Haener, and Nathan Peterman.

