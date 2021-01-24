Saint Mary's (Calif.) beats San Francisco 67-63

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Logan Johnson had 20 points as Saint Mary's narrowly defeated San Francisco 67-63 on Saturday.

The Gaels led throughout the second half but didn't secure the win until Quinn Clinton made a pair of free throws with 2.6 seconds left to play, his only points of the game.

Tommy Kuhse had 18 points for Saint Mary's (11-5, 2-3 West Coast Conference). Dan Fotu added 11 points. Kyle Bowen had nine rebounds.

Jamaree Bouyea had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Dons (10-8, 4-4). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points. Josh Kunen had 11 points.

