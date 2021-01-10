Saint Lucian star Solomon-Davies: video analysis will help me nullify Kane and Son

Solomon-Davies' FA Cup giant-killers toppled Chester and Colchester to book a dream third round tie with Spurs

Caribbean kid Josh Solomon-Davies reckons diligent YouTube analysis can help him tame the threat of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min when Marine do battle with Tottenham today, writes Will Jennings.

161 places separate the two teams and Solomon-Davies, who represents Saint Lucia at international level, is relishing the prospect of another FA Cup giant-killing.

Marine captain Niall Cummins admitted he’d prefer Jose Mourinho to play a weakened team to bolster the eighth-tier minnows’ chances.

But right-back Solomon-Davies hit back at his skipper’s words and can’t wait to test himself against the best at the Marine Travel Arena.

The 21-year-old said: “Like everyone, we can see them playing every weekend in the Premier League.

“It’s not as hard to find clips as when we’re playing someone in our league. I have looked at a few players who might play on my side of the pitch. It’s not hard to find.

“I’ve been on YouTube watching the likes of Son. I got asked before about playing against Son and Kane – whoever plays is going to be a big player for anyone in our league anyway. It’s going to be good and I can’t wait.

“It’s the biggest game of my life. I’m playing against such a big team – and I’d love them to bring everyone and test myself against the likes of Son and Kane. I’d love the challenge of them starting so I would like them to start.

“I don’t really need any motivation. We’re playing such a big team in Tottenham so I think all the drive and the motivation comes from knowing who we’re playing against and the fact that it’s going to be on national TV.

“We’re all ready and hungry to show everyone how good we actually are.”

The Pitching In Northern Premier League Division One North West side are financially supported by Entain’s, owner of Ladbrokes, Pitching In initiative and know a win against Spurs would cap the greatest of all giant-killings.

The investment provides Trident League clubs with crucial financial assistance and promotes grassroots sports, with the Northern Premier League recently suspended until at least March 6.

Marine have sold a record 6,400 virtual tickets to raise additional revenue while Jamie Carragher’s JC23 Foundation are sponsoring the team’s dugouts and warm-up tops.

Solomon-Davies is counting down the minutes until 5pm and can’t wait to duel it out in front of the bright television lights.

“When I saw the draw come out, I’m not going to lie, I did scream to myself,” he added.

“I was so shocked when I saw we were playing Tottenham. I never expected it to happen so soon.

“But it’s a chance for me to see how good I am compared to those players and if I can compete with them. It’s going to be a good test.”

