Saint Joseph senior Jerry Barca ends career on a high note, even in a loss

INDIANAPOLIS — While there was plenty of drama during the game Saturday, there was little of it when it came time to announce the Mental Attitude Award winner.

If you know Jerry Barca, you knew his name was going to be called. Although his South Bend Saint Joseph boys basketball team was on the losing end of a 67-57 game to Scottsburg in the IHSAA Class 3A state championship game, Barca was honored afterwards with the Arthur L. Trester Mental Attitude Award. The award is given to a senior who excels in “mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability.”

.@SJhoopsquad senior Jerry Barca selected as the IHSAA mental attitude award winner for 3A boys basketball pic.twitter.com/F051LNNKnC — Austin Hough (@AustinRHough) March 30, 2024

A $1,000 scholarship to the school’s general scholarship fund is donated in Barca’s name for receiving the honor. He’s the third-straight area athlete to receive the award for 3A boys basketball, joining Mishawaka Marian’s Richard Brooks in 2022 and NorthWood’s Ian Raasch in 2023.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Barca said. “It’s just all the little things paying off.”

Barca seemingly does everything well. He will graduate as the school’s salutatorian. He was selected for the Lilly Endowment Scholarship in St. Joseph County, which allocates a full-ride scholarship to the recipient if they go to college in Indiana. Barca will be using it to study neuroscience at Notre Dame.

He’s not just a smart kid, either. He’s creative as well, especially with shoes. He designed custom sneakers for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team that they wore Jan. 27. He also made some custom baseball cleats for a Saint Joseph player this spring.­

Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry wears custom made sneakers for Coaches for Cancer during the Boston College-Notre Dame NCAA Men's basketball game on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

today the guys are rocking custom shoes designed by Jerry Barca, a local high schooler and future Notre Dame student 🔥#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/Eis0TPokpy — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) January 27, 2024

Barca saved his best performance on a basketball court for last as well. With his team trailing 7-0 early, he made a couple ‘3’s’ to get his team on the board. He made another three-point shot in the second quarter to help his team chip away at an 11-point deficit.

He would finish with 12 points, the most in a game he had all season. Barca only averaged 2.3 points per game coming into Saturday’s contest.

South Bend St. Joseph Huskies guard Jerry Barca (14) and Scottsburg Warriors guard Kody Clancy (32) run after a loose ball, Saturday, March 30, 2024, during the IHSAA boys basketball Class 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“I don’t normally hit a lot of ‘3’s’ — I don’t take a lot of shots,” Barca humbly admitted. “I think it was just a confidence booster to everyone that I’m here, I’m ready to play. It helps that it got us back into the game.”

Like the rest of his teammates, there was a sad face on Barca after the game. He and the other three seniors on the roster were looking to cap their careers with state championships. It didn’t happen, but that doesn’t take away anything Saint Joseph accomplished this season.

In the postgame press conference, a question was asked generally to the four people from the team at the podium. Barca volunteered to answer, eloquently putting a bow on what this season meant less than 30 minutes after it had ended.

“At the beginning of the season, in my mind, I wanted to win a state championship,” Barca said. “But then you play your first couple games and go, ‘Nah, it might be out of reach.’ I think this run shows how much a team can grow under such a good coaching staff. Everybody was coachable on this team, everyone was willing to grow, willing to win when we saw the potential we had in certain spurts in earlier games.

“I’ve never been part of a team that’s closer with one another, and for that to happen throughout the season and not just be there from the jump is even more special.”

