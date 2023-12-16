Saint Joseph’s Byrne and Schrock too much for Riley girls in 48-26 NIC loss

SOUTH BEND – Saint Joseph girls basketball coach Scott Francoeur believes his young team took another step forward Friday night with its dominating 48-26 Northern Indiana Conference victory at Riley.

After three consecutive losses, Saint Joseph is now on a two-game winning streak thanks to a solid defensive effort which forced 27 Riley turnovers and limited coach Karl Columbus’ Wildcats to 28.6 percent shooting. Together with a double-double from sophomore forward Nicki Byrne of 19 points and 10 rebounds and 12 points from junior guard Kenadie Schrock, Saint Joseph moved to 5-7 overall and 5-3 in the NIC while dealing Riley (1-11, 0-8 NIC) its 10th straight defeat.

“If you give up (just) 26 points, you’ll win a lot of games,” Francoeur said. “Syracuse (the 2-3 zone used by former Orangemen coach Jim Boeheim) has us a little more locked in, a little more assignment based. The girls know where to go so we make less mistakes.”

Francoeur likes what he sees in the 5-foot-10 sophomore Byrne who hit 8-of-12 shots (mostly layups) against the Wildcats. Schrock, meanwhile, matched Byrne’s six first-quarter points as Saint Joseph ran out to a 10-0 lead and was never threatened.

“Both of them are trending,” Francoeur continued. “Nicki started this season a little slow. But now she’s going to be on some scouting reports moving forward. Kenadie calms us down, but she’s also a fighter. She’s a tough young lady. When we need something that doesn’t come up on the stat sheet, Kenadie usually gets it.”

The Wildcats got six points each from junior starters Lucy Franko and Tory Harmon. Riley last had a winning season in 2019-20 when Suntana Anderson’s team went 12-11. Columbus is the third coach since then and his squad of 11 does not have a senior and features eight juniors, five of whom start.

SAINT JOSEPH 48, RILEY 26

At Riley High School, South Bend

SAINT JOSEPH (48): Eliana Lang 2, Kenadie Schrock 12, Maggie Jenkins 4, Kayla Woods 5, Nicki Byrne 19, Trinity Parker 2, Grace Scicchitano 2, Kambria Martin 2, Anne Cummings 0, Reese Hull 0, Michelle Carter 0, TOTALS 19 10-19 48.

RILEY (26): Lucy Franko 6, Serenity Farmer 3, Keyeira Burton 3, Serenity Pinkney 4, Tory Harmon 6, Erin Spann 0, Kaelynn Howell 2, Samara Kiwale 0, Annesah Kenny 0, Mia Green-Love 0, Kailah Turner 2, TOTALS 10 4-8 26.

Saint Joseph | 16 | 26 | 37 | 48

Riley | 4 | 8 | 19 | 26

3-point goals: Saint Joseph 0, Riley 2 (Burton 1, Farmer 1). Shooting: Saint Joseph 19 of 44 for 43.2 percent; Riley 10 of 35 for 28.6 percent.

Rebounds: Saint Joseph 41 (Byrne 10, Scicchitano 8), Riley 22 (Franko 4, Farmer 4). Turnovers: Saint Joseph 22, Riley 27. Total fouls (fouled out): Saint Joseph 6 (none), Riley 16 (Pinkney).Records: Saint Joseph 5-7 (5-3 Northern Indiana Conference); Riley 1-11 (0-8 Northern Indiana Conference). Next: Saint Joseph vs. Kansas City St. Pius X Saturday, Dec. 23; Riley vs. Gary West in Bowman Academy Tournament Dec. 28.

