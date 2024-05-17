Saint John's Anderson throws no-hitter in D-IV sectional final win

May 17—Staff Report

Saint John's Will Anderson needed just 65 pitches to dispose of Medina Christian and send the Heralds into the Division IV district tournament.

Saint John blanked Medina Christian 11-0 in five innings on Thursday at Smith Field.

Anderson walked and struck out 11 batters.

The Heralds (15-5) are scheduled to play against McDonald in a district semifinal contest at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cuyahoga Community College in Parma.

In Thursday's win, Brady Cole and AJ Henslee each posted two hits. Cole, Ezra Campbell and Anthony Severino all drove in two runs.

The Heralds scored in all four innings they batted, starting with a three-run first.

GENEVA 6, MARLINGTON 5

It took an extra day to play a Division II sectional final.

But for the Eagles, it was worth the wait in a win over Marlington.

Geneva (14-6) advances to the Louisville District, and is scheduled to go against Salem in the first district semifinal at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Hewitt Wilt earned the pitching win for the Eagles. He went five innings and allowed four hits, three earned runs and four walks with 12 strikeouts.

Andrew Oros led the Geneva offense with two hits, including a double. He also drove in two runs.

Wilt also belted a double, and scored twice. Kean Arkenburg added a hit and RBI.

MINERAL RIDGE 4, GV 2

A four-run fifth inning lifted the Rams to a D-IV sectional final win.

The Mustangs tallied single runs in the third and fourth innings.

Payton Plizga had two hits for Grand Valley and Blake Taylor drove in the lone run.

Plizga took the loss. He allowed three hits, no earned runs and three walks with five strikeouts. GV ended the season at 8-15.