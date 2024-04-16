Saint Jo Bullfest May 4

Apr. 16—The 19th annual Bullfest will be held in Saint Jo at the Rodeo Arena on May 4.

Events start at 7 p.m. with the six and under Mutton Bustin'. Any youngster who wants to try riding a sheep may sign up between 6:30-7 p.m.

The entry fee is $10 per rider. The main event will feature a patriotic flag presentation, some of the best bull riders from around the country, an invitational Junior bull riding, and bulls from stock contractors-Big L Rodeo Company, Locke Bucking Bulls and more. Advanced sale tickets are available at a discount of $5 per ticket.

Purchase discounted tickets early — $10 for Adults and $5 for Kids 6-12 years. Ticket locations are The Gas Station in Saint Jo, Fenoglio Boot Co. Nocona, Conoco One Stop Nocona, and Fuel World Nocona. Bullfest ticket will save buyers 15 percent on their next order at Fenoglio Boot Co.

Gate admission at the event is $15 adults, $10 kids (6-12 years), and kids five and under are free. For additional event information or vendor space, call 940-872-0733.