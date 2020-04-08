Saint Francis seeks NEC title run

(Stats Perform) - For Saint Francis, the road to a potential Northeast Conference title begins right there this year.

The Red Flash will play four of their first five games away from DeGol Field, including their first two in conference, Sacred Heart and Robert Morris.

Coach Chris Villarrial enters his 11th season with a projected 17 returning starters, led by NEC passing leader Jason Brown.

Last year, Saint Francis went 6-6 overall and 3-4 in the NEC, but three of the conference losses were in overtime.

2020 Saint Francis Schedule

Sept. 3, at Richmond

Sept. 12, at Buffalo

Sept. 19, at Sacred Heart*

Sept. 26, Merrimack

Oct. 3, at Robert Morris*

Oct. 10, Bryant*

Oct. 17, Central Connecticut State*

Oct. 24, Lehigh

Oct. 31, at Wagner*

Nov. 14, at Long Island*

Nov. 21, Duquesne*

* - NEC game