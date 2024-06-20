Saint-Etienne interested in FC Metz’s captain Matthieu Udol

Almost a decade after his professional debut with FC Metz, Matthieu Udol (28) might have played his last game with Les Grenats following the club’s relegation to Ligue 2.

With 148 games played with his boyhood club, Udol will forever be remembered as one of the club’s most loyal players. Despite the club’s relegation in Ligue 2, the Metz born player arguably played the best football of his career and has been rewarded with a nomination for Ligue 1’s best left-back of the season award. A performance that gathered interest from suitors in Ligue 1.

According to a report from L’Équipe, Saint-Etienne are tracking Udol with a view to a move this summer. The left-back could then join the club that sent Metz to Ligue 2 by beating them in the playoffs. However, the French outlet underlines that Saint-Etienne’s new board intentions would be to only recruit players aged 25 or less. It remains to be seen if Udol’s experience in Ligue 1 is enough to convince Les Verts.

GFFN l Grégoire Devaux