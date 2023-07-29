Saint Clair man finishes 11th in national cycling event from Philadelphia to Atlantic City

Jul. 28—John Matulevich had high hopes for the Ben to the Shore Bike Tour, but he hadn't expected to finish in 11th place — out of a total of 1,395 cyclists.

On Sunday, the Saint Clair resident took part in the 36th iteration of the charity bicycle ride, which takes cyclists on a 65-mile route from Philadelphia to Atlantic City.

With a time of 2:53:20, his 11th-overall finish exceeded his already-ambitious goal of placing within the top 25.

"I was so happy," said Matulevich, 29. "All I wanted to get was top 25, and I wanted my time to be under 3 hours and 15 minutes. Throughout the whole thing, I never looked at my stopwatch once to see what my time was because I knew I was doing all that I could do, for better or worse."

Ben to the Shore is a fundraiser for Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation. Matulevich has participated in the event since 2018 — but never at a fully competitive pace; his 11th-place finish this year represented his best performance yet.

Next year, he has his eyes on an even more ambitious goal: He wants to finish in first place.

Matulevich, owner of Ruthless Performance Fitness & Mobility Studio in Pottsville, said he enjoys competing in endurance events as they allow him to "use human power to accomplish goals."

"So often, people feel so helpless and like they can't do anything," he said. "I think the cool thing is just seeing if you train, prepare and you put the effort in, the results will follow."

He said his finish time this year would have put him in second place in last year's competition, as the warmer weather at that event appeared to have slowed down the collective finish time.

Matulevich is no stranger to competitive cycling events. In 2019, he rode 2,802 miles from San Francisco to Pottsville, as part of a fundraiser for Hillside SPCA and the now-defunct Back in Black Dog Rescue in Hegins. The event raised $11,000.

After 42 days on the road, he was welcomed by a crowd upon arrival Oct. 5, 2019, at the Humane Fire Company.

For Ben to the Shore, Matulevich made it a point to ride his steel-framed Surly bike — the same one he used to ride across the country. He embraced the challenge of riding a heavier bike, as most of his competitors used lighter cycles with aluminum or carbon fiber frames.

"Overall, the charity (is) more important than the results of any one individual," he said. "But it's something to help me push myself."

Looking ahead, Matulevich plans to take a personal cycling trip through parts of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

In September, he is participating in March for the Fallen, a 28-mile walk/run at Fort Indiantown Gap.

A former competitive swimmer, Matulevich also coaches swimming at Pottsville Area High School.

"I just want to set a good example," he said.

