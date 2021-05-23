Saint Anselm softball teams wins NCAA regional title
May 23—The Saint Anselm softball team won the NCAA Div. II East Region championship on Saturday to advance to the national tournament.
The Hawks (32-5) defeated Georgian Court, 4-0, in the if-necessary game to win the East Regional title, becoming one of eight regional champions to advance.
Saint Anselm will face West Chester, the Atlantic Regional champion, on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Denver.
Also advancing to the national tournament are Augustana, Grand Valley State, Valdosta State, North Georgia, West Texas A&M and Biola..
On Saturday, Georgian Court defeated Saint Anselm, 3-1, to force a deciding game for the regional title.
In the deciding game, McKenna Smith threw a five-hitter, striking out seven in the Hawks' 4-0 win. Gracie O'Hara added two hits and an RBI for the Hawks. Saint Anselm scored three runs in the third inning to take control of the game.