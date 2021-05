May 17—The Saint Anselm College men's lacrosse team's NCAA Div. II tournament run came to a close Sunday as the eighth-ranked Hawks fell to top-ranked Le Moyne, 11-7.

Jack Robinson led Saint Anselm with two goals and an assist, while goalkeeper CJ Hart recorded 15 saves.

Saint Anselm closes its season with a 13-2 record and earned the program's first NCAA Div. II tournament victory on Friday against Seton Hill.