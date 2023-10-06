Sainsbury’s now more expensive than Waitrose for non-loyalty scheme members, Which? claims

Sainsbury’s is the UK’s most expensive major supermarket, ahead of Waitrose, if you do not have a loyalty card, consumer affairs champion Which? claims.

Sainsbury’s came out as the most expensive in Which?’s monthly survey of prices of 131 items at Aldi, Asda, Lidl, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose, which does not include loyalty offers. In a smaller survey of 39 items, Waitrose was most expensive and Sainsbury’s fourth-most.

Supermarkets have been increasingly making special offers only available to those who are members of loyalty schemes, creating a “two-tiered” shopping experience.

Which? Has previously warned that the rise of loyalty schemes make it difficult for shoppers to compare prices between different supermarkets.

A basket of 131 popular goods cost £359.23 at Sainsbury’s for shoppers without a Nectar card. That put it ahead of the £355.51 basket at the more high-end Waitrose.

Ele Clark, retail editor at Which?, said: “As millions struggle with increased food prices and other high household bills, it is no surprise that many are turning to discounters for their food shop. Our latest research shows that once again Aldi is the cheapest supermarket for a basket of groceries but for the first time, Sainsbury’s has come out as the most expensive for a big shop.

“Which? believes that supermarkets can do much more to help shoppers during the current crisis. They must ensure everyone has easy access to basic, affordable food ranges at a store near them - including providing a range of essential budget lines that support a healthy diet in smaller convenience stores.”

The rise of members-only discounts shows little sign of stopping. Last month, the Co-Op said it was investing more into price cuts for its members. Tesco, which was the first to make loyalty member deals widespread, reported soaring profits earlier this week.

Sainsbury’s argued the items in question are “cherry picked” and not a true representation of its pricing.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said, “These claims are entirely false and insulting to the millions of savvy customers who choose to shop with us every week. There is an overwhelming amount of independently verified data showing the great value customers get when shopping at Sainsbury’s. We are disappointed that Which has refused to share its data with us and has instead chosen to mislead customers by choosing to exclude Nectar Prices promotions in its research.

“The vast majority of our customers are shopping with Nectar Prices and have saved £400 million on their shopping in the last six months. Customers can be sure they getting great value every time they shop with us.”

A Which? spokesperson said: “We stand by our independent research.”