Sailor Brinkley-Cook Shows Off Dance Moves on Super Bowl Opening Night

It’s opening night at the 2020 Super Bowl and Inside Edition’s special Super Bowl correspondent Sailor Brinkley-Cook was on the ground in Miami reporting from the scene. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant got some of the players to show her their celebratory dances and even showed off some of her own moves, too. Inside Edition also caught up with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who shared the best advice Tom Brady had ever given him.

