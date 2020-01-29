Sailor Brinkley-Cook Gets a Lesson From the Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleaders

She's a former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ contestant, but does Sailor Brinkley have what it takes to be an NFL cheerleader? Inside Edition's Special Super Bowl Correspondent was put to the test by the Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders. They showed Sailor some of their spirited moves that you'll see in Sunday's big game. Sailor proves she's got all of the right moves, even when she trades her pompoms for a football at the Miami Beach Convention Center for the Super Bowl Experience.

