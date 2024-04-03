[BBC]

We asked for your views after Leicester City published their latest accounts for the 2022-23 season.

The results came after the Foxes were charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking financial regulations.

Here are some of your responses:

Nathan: Inept leadership from the top down. An invisible CEO and director of football, and total disconnect with the fans. Overpaid players who don't seem to care too much as long as they get their money. More in a week than most of us earn in a decade. A mess. Sailing blindly towards that iceberg.

Warren: How can this take more than a year, since they were relegated, to get a resolution on what LCFC's fine/points deduction is going to be? If they go up this season, surely that is unfair on other teams fighting for promotion and then they'll probably go down again due to a points deduction. It needs sorting before the season ends, surely?

Jon: What a shocking set of results. The writing was on the wall at least two years ago when it was obvious that a number of players would be out of contract simultaneously at the end of the 2022-23 season. Without either selling players at an appropriate distance from the expiry of their contract, or stopping recruitment, the club was in trouble.

Anthony: Leicester are going to get walloped with a points deduction. £89.7m loss despite £74.5m in sales.

Ben: It isn’t fair considering the big seven can spend lots of money and comfortably stay the right side of the line. Everton, Forest now us. They need to change the rules otherwise there is no chance of any other side threatening them and it makes it boring. Really unfair rule and needs changing.

Barry: I don't understand how Whelan or Rudkin still have jobs. Upmost incompetence and we deserve a stern points deduction. I don't know if I've ever been this disappointed in my club.