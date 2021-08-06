Sail Away with up to 60% off During Macy’s One-Day Sale
The summer may be drifting toward a dry and crispy end, but Macy’s frosty sales are as fresh as ever. On deck now is the Macy’s One-Day Sale, officially open on 8/6. This time around, shoppers can get up to 60% off “deals of the day”–and even steeper discounts if you keep a weather eye out.
Macy’s hot-ticket items range from breezy warm-weather dresses to dapper school-uniform attire. Want a new scent to remind you of summer 2021? Enjoy 40% off Jimmy Choo Men’s Urban (3.3 oz.) and Prada Candy Night (1.7 oz) Eau de Parfum Sprays, among other fragrant perfumes.
Other deals center around bags and accessories, like 50% off the Calvin Klein Beckah Tote. The following offers are just a few of the many fish schooling in Macy’s crowded sea. Don’t be afraid to dip your wallet in–the water’s fine.
Epic Threads Big Boys Short Sleeve Colorblock Tee
Sale Price: $5.93 (70% off) | Regular Price: $20
Nautica Juniors Sateen Skinny Pant with Adjustable Waistband
Sale Price: $16 (60% off) | Regular Price: $40
STATE Flutter-Sleeve Solid Top
Sale Price: $29.50 (50% off) | Regular Price: $59
Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda Shorts
Sale Price: $26.99 (50% off) | Regular Price: $54.50
BCBGeneration Wide-Leg Belted Jumpsuit
Sale Price: $54 (50% off) | Regular Price: $108
Tommy Hilfiger Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt
Sale Price: $34.99 (41% off) | Regular Price: $59.50
Jessica Howard Floral-Print Jersey Dress
Sale Price: $49.99 (44% off) | Regular Price: $89
Sanctuary Sea Breeze Cotton Shirt Jacket
Sale Price: $83.40 (40% off) | Regular Price: $139
Salt + Cove In Full Bloom Printed Knot-Front One-Piece Swimsuit
Sale Price: $26.99 (32.5% off) | Regular Price: $39.99
Puma Women’s Active Logo Shorts
Sale Price: $17.99 (25% off) | Regular Price: $30
