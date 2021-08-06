Sail Away with up to 60% off During Macy’s One-Day Sale

Advertising Disclosure: This article is sponsored by one or more of the featured brands.

The summer may be drifting toward a dry and crispy end, but Macy’s frosty sales are as fresh as ever. On deck now is the Macy’s One-Day Sale, officially open on 8/6. This time around, shoppers can get up to 60% off “deals of the day”–and even steeper discounts if you keep a weather eye out.

Macy’s hot-ticket items range from breezy warm-weather dresses to dapper school-uniform attire. Want a new scent to remind you of summer 2021? Enjoy 40% off Jimmy Choo Men’s Urban (3.3 oz.) and Prada Candy Night (1.7 oz) Eau de Parfum Sprays, among other fragrant perfumes.

Shop Macy’s One-Day Sale

Other deals center around bags and accessories, like 50% off the Calvin Klein Beckah Tote. The following offers are just a few of the many fish schooling in Macy’s crowded sea. Don’t be afraid to dip your wallet in–the water’s fine.

Big Boys Short Sleeve Colorblock Tee on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Epic Threads Big Boys Short Sleeve Colorblock Tee

Sale Price: $5.93 (70% off) | Regular Price: $20

Shop Deal

Juniors Sateen Skinny Pant with Adjustable Waistband on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Nautica Juniors Sateen Skinny Pant with Adjustable Waistband

Sale Price: $16 (60% off) | Regular Price: $40

Shop Deal

Flutter-Sleeve Solid Top on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

STATE Flutter-Sleeve Solid Top

Sale Price: $29.50 (50% off) | Regular Price: $59

Shop Deal

Hollywood Bermuda Shorts on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Tommy Hilfiger Hollywood Bermuda Shorts

Sale Price: $26.99 (50% off) | Regular Price: $54.50

Shop Deal

Wide-Leg Belted Jumpsuit on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

BCBGeneration Wide-Leg Belted Jumpsuit

Sale Price: $54 (50% off) | Regular Price: $108

Shop Deal

Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Tommy Hilfiger Roll-Tab Button-Up Shirt

Sale Price: $34.99 (41% off) | Regular Price: $59.50

Shop Deal

Floral-Print Jersey Dress on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Jessica Howard Floral-Print Jersey Dress

Sale Price: $49.99 (44% off) | Regular Price: $89

Shop Deal

Sea Breeze Cotton Shirt Jacket on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Sanctuary Sea Breeze Cotton Shirt Jacket

Sale Price: $83.40 (40% off) | Regular Price: $139

Shop Deal

Full Bloom Printed Knot-Front One-Piece Swimsuit on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Salt + Cove In Full Bloom Printed Knot-Front One-Piece Swimsuit

Sale Price: $26.99 (32.5% off) | Regular Price: $39.99

Shop Deal

Women's Active Logo Shorts on colorful background with hand drawn clothing and shoes icons

Puma Women’s Active Logo Shorts

Sale Price: $17.99 (25% off) | Regular Price: $30

Shop Deal

Our editors strive to ensure that the information in this article is accurate as of the date published, but please keep in mind that offers can change. We encourage you to verify all terms and conditions of any product before you apply.



