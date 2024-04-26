What he said: Tyler Guyton’s comments after Cowboys made him their 1st round draft pick

What Tyler Guyton said on a conference call with the Dallas Cowboys media after the franchise selected him with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft:

On when he thought he would be drafted by Dallas:

“I knew it was possible when they started talking to me. I felt like it was just bound to happen and things fell into play, into perfect position, and I couldn’t ask for a better team to play for.”

On playing left tackle:

“I’ve done both. I feel like either one I’m good at and I’ll jump right into left tackle and do whatever I can.”

On the biggest difference between playing right and left tackle:

“There’s no bigger difference for me. I feel like it’s only flipping plays and flipping techniques. I don’t think it’ll be a hard job to do. I’m really excited for it.”

On how much conversation he had with the Cowboys before the draft:

“I had a lot of conversations with the Cowboys. I was really close with [offensive line coach] Mike Solari, and we chopped it up at all times that we could. A lot at the Pro Day and I kind of had a feeling that that he was going to make me their guy.”

On what was his thoughts when the Cowboys traded back:

“My heart dropped because I really love the cowboys and I really love football and that was all I was dreaming for. But we got the job done.”

On replacing Tyron Smith:

“I feel like those are big shoes to fill from such a legendary tackle, but I’m going to work my ass off to do the best that I can.”

On what made the meetings with Dallas so amazing at the combine:

“I feel like that comes off of being a Dallas Cowboys fan my whole life. Walking into that meeting and seeing that Star on these dudes’ hats. It was a full circle moment for me because I’ve been growing up watching the Cowboys play every single Thanksgiving. And I as a young man didn’t think that was going to be me but now it’s me. I couldn’t be more excited.”

On if he made a 30-visit with the Cowboys:

“I didn’t make a 30-visit with the Cowboys.”

On his development of being a tackle:

I’ve been playing tackle for four years. I played defensive line in high school and I didn’t play tight end college, I just jumped in a couple of special packages and heavy sets, and they threw me a little pass, but I’ve been a tackle this whole time. It was always tackle as soon as I got to college.”

On how many starts in college were at tackle:

“Left tackle. I started three games.”

Your bio says one. Who were the other two?

“Nebraska…Or no… I can’t even think about it right now. We’ll go one.”

On what players he looked up to growing up:

“I was a big Tyron Smith fan my whole life because he plays for my team. He plays for my favorite team and once I started playing the offensive line position, knowing that he’s one of the best to ever do it, was kind of amazing for me.”

On if he came to Dallas for pre-draft visit:

“I didn’t.”

On blocking for Dak Prescott:

“I was with him a couple of weeks ago; I said what’s up to him; we chopped it for a second. I can’t wait to really dive into it and be a part of this team and block for Dak. I think Dak is an amazing quarterback, and we have big things in store.”

On where he saw Dak a few weeks ago:

“At the Athletes First event.”

On his thoughts of blocking next to Tyler Smith…

“That was the most exciting thing for me honestly. I get a guard that’s a dog. I love how he plays. I love how we’re in the same situation as him last year and I feel like we’re going to thrive together. I love his nasty edge and his ferocious mentality and hopefully I can piggyback off of him.”