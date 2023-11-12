They said it: What players and coaches had to say about Arizona State's big upset of UCLA

The Arizona State Sun Devils upset favored UCLA 17-7 Saturday night in Pac-12 play at the Rose Bowl for their first road win of the season. Here are some of the comments from players and coaches from both teams.

“Moments. We talk to our guys all the time. Great teams win moments. You win plays. You have to win plays. Every play matters, but there’s going to be moments in a game that separate winners from losers. Fourth downs are those moments. We converted our fourth and five with the game on the line. If we didn’t convert that, guess what every question in here would be right now? Why did you kick the field goal to go up six? Why the heck would you want to go up six? It just makes the team want to score a touchdown and beat you. But that’s what I’d be answering right now. But our guys made the play and won the moment. And on defense, we made the plays in the critical moments and that’s what I’m proud of. That’s what I’ve been harping to the guys. They’re just competitors.”

- ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on his defense

“The biggest emphasis we wanted to have this week was to keep an edge. Honestly, we know that we got embarrassed last week, and we didn’t want that to happen this week. So in the short-yardage situations we just had to do our job and play ball.” - ASU senior DT Dashaun Mallory on the defense bouncing back“It was awesome. I don’t think it was unique to us, we ran it all week. We perfected it as much as we could and our guys paid attention all week. The guys weren’t fooling around all week, some guys probably thought it was silly that we were doing that, but is it silly now?” - ASU's Cameron Skattebo on the unique play-calling

“It was really cool. I just saw him roll out and laser the ball, however he got it there, he got it there. It was cool how he threw it, and that he’s a dynamic person able to do both.” - ASU wide receiver on catching a touchdown pass from Cameron Skattebo“I think Coach Dillingham does a great job, with all of the offensive coaches, to come up with a scheme that will best utilize our players. Obviously, UCLA has a great group of players and D-line. We’re down some numbers, but our O-line did a great job tonight.” - ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet

"Yeah, we’ve prepared for it and we understand it. They’ve done it before so they’ve shown it on film. They had a couple of wrinkles in there and then obviously with a couple of different guys throwing it — Skattebo threw it, the tight end threw it, kind of throwing the ball up, hoping they could get it, and we got a couple of pass interference calls that hurt us, but it wasn’t as surprising what they did — we were prepared for it because they’ve done it before during the season, but we didn’t do a good enough job defending it, we’ve got to do a better job as a coaching staff of putting our guys in position." - UCLA coach Chip Kelly on ASU's offensive alignments.

“I think it caught us off guard a little bit, but as the game progressed, we caught on ourselves. With any game, as a defensive player, you have to just wait and react to see what the offense is going to do. You’ve got to give them credit and they came out in a lot of funky formations — a lot of chaos and it caused us a little bit of trouble. Just something we’ve got to work on.” - UCLA senior defensive back Alex Johnson on ASU offensive formations

