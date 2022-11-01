What they said on 'ManningCast' about Browns beating Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'

June 1, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Brothers and NFL players Peyton and Eli Manning warm up before competing in the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Memorial Tournament held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 1, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

CLEVELAND ― The Browns snapping a four-game losing streak by routing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on a Halloween edition of "Monday Night Football" at FirstEnergy Stadium proved to be quite a treat for Northeast Ohio.

The Browns also tricked a notable Pro Football Hall of Famer by blowing out the Bengals 32-13 and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning analyzed the game for the "ManningCast" on ESPN2. And when the Browns extended their lead to 18-0 in the third quarter, Peyton Manning admitted, "This is not the score I was thinking, Eli. I didn't see this coming."

Peyton Manning wasn't the only one caught off guard by the Browns (3-5) thrashing the Bengals (4-4).

Country music singer and songwriter Brad Paisley, a Browns enthusiast, made a similar comment with Cleveland leading 25-6 in the fourth quarter.

"I'm shocked by this game, boys," Paisley said. "I think there's a lot of people losing money tonight."

Browns running back Kareem Hunt carries the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Peyton and Eli Manning not fans of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt playing at the same time

The Mannings disagree with Browns fans who want to see star running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the field at the same time more often.

Eli Manning broached the subject.

"What do you think of having two tailbacks in the game at the same time?" he said during the second quarter. "Right there, they've got Kareem Hunt, and they're kind of moving him around. It doesn't threaten the defense when he's lined up outside. They're not worried about him running a route.

"You've got a problem. You've got two good backs. You want to get both of them touches, but it's hard to get them in the game plan at the same time and play them at the same time. Don't you think?"

Peyton Manning replied, "Yeah, I'm not a big fan of it."

Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

The Mannings, however, were impressed with Chubb rushing for a 3-yard touchdown on a direct snap with 5:04 left in the second quarter.

"Nice call there," Peyton Manning said. "Good blocking, though. I think anyone could've run in on that one."

Chubb also reached the end zone on a rushing attempt for a two-point conversion, giving the Browns an 8-0 lead.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is tackled by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard during the first half in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Peyton Manning praises Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett

On second-and-goal, quarterback Jacoby Brissett's hustle paid off. Brissett scrambled to his left and dived for the pylon to score a 3-yard touchdown.

"What a run," Peyton Manning said. "... Great effort there by Jacoby."

Brissett's rushing touchdown and Cade York's extra point gave the Browns an 18-0 lead with 8:57 left in the third quarter. The Bengals had not previously allowed a second-half TD this season.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Travis and Jason Kelce among 'ManningCast' guests on 'Monday Night Football'

Travis and Jason Kelce of Cleveland Heights High School, University of Cincinnati and NFL fame joined the Mannings during ESPN2's telecast of "the Battle of Ohio." Travis Kelce is a seven-time Pro Bowl tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason Kelce is a five-time Pro Bowl center with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the third quarter, ESPN2 showed a photograph of the Kelce brothers wearing costumes of Browns legendary quarterback Bernie Kosar when they were kids.

"I look about as drunk as half the Browns' stadium right now in that picture," Travis Kelce quipped. "But growing up in Cleveland was the best, man. Absolutely loved it."

The other guests on the "ManningCast" were Paisley and former longtime Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason, an analyst for CBS Sports.

Paisley revealed he hails from a family of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but he became a Browns fan because of his affinity as a kid for quarterback Brian Sipe.

Tonight’s show just reached new heights. Tune in at 8:13pm ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/liqYWF5Krw — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 31, 2022

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Boomer Esiason says Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett can 'just ruin the whole game' for quarterbacks

Esiason led off the interviews with the Mannings and lamented how Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with 2:25 left in the first quarter.

"I hate defensive ends that do stuff like that," Esiason said. "They can actually just ruin the whole game. You've got your whole family watching ... and he throws you to the ground like this."

Esiason also lauded Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, for his talent and personality.

"He's a great leader," Esiason said. "He's a little goofy like you two guys [the Mannings] are, but he knows the game, he loves the game and his teammates really do respect him. He's got the heart. He's got the soul."

"He knows the game, he loves the game, and his teammates really do respect him... that's really the thing that separates him for what he has really become." - @7BOOMERESIASON on @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/heh1VIt868 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 1, 2022

Myles Garrett's tip passes prompts Peyton Manning to rant

When Garrett deflected a Burrow pass near the line of scrimmage and the play resulted in an interception by cornerback A.J. Green with 10:47 left in the first quarter, Peyton Manning went on a rant against tipped balls.

“I hate tipped balls,” he said. “It should be banned. Put a petition in for the Commissioner to get tipped balls banned. Myles Garrett of all people should never tip a ball. He should be upfield close to the quarterback. He got no pass rush there. He stops and jumps, causes the interception.”

Spoken like a true quarterback.

If it's any consolation for Manning, the Browns didn't score off the turnover. They had a chance to go ahead 3-0, but defensive tackle B.J. Hill blocked York's 53-yard field goal with 6:10 left in the opening quarter. Later, York made a 55-yard field goal with time expired in the first half.

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper plays against the New York Jets during the second half, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland.

Peyton Manning not thrilled about Cleveland Browns' trick play resulting in an Amari Cooper interception

Peyton Manning was not a big fan of Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper moonlighting as a quarterback in the first quarter. Cooper rolled right on a trick play and threw an interception directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell with 1:27 left in the opening quarter.

“Great idea for a trick play until the receiver throws it right to a Cover-2 corner,” Peyton Manning said. “I don't think receivers work on going through their progressions very much. Clearly the first read was not open. Throw it away. Wow. Let's just stick to playing receiver, Amari.”

The Browns defense got a stop on the ensuing series.

After Cooper caught passes on the Browns' 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Mannings agreed the receiver had redeemed himself.

Cooper finished with five catches on seven targets for 131 yards and a touchdown.

