‘He said he felt it pop’: ACL tear confirmed for Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Elation over Michael Gallup’s acrobatic touchdown grab late in the second quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 17 game against Arizona was quickly tempered by the realization that he had injured himself making the catch.

Now frustration over the team’s eventual 25-22 loss to the Cardinals is compounded by the confirmation that whatever Dallas does in the postseason, it will have to do without their talented fourth-year receiver. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Gallup’s MRI results show a clean ACL tear.

Gallup’s injury looked immediately serious as the Colorado State product lay on the turf, clutching at his left knee. While he was able to make it to the sideline with assistance, he was ruled out for the rest of the contest in short order, with suspicions of the worst coming from the sideline.

Those suspicions were echoed by team owner Jerry Jones following the game, but were not confirmed until Monday’s MRI.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

Gallup finished the day with three catches and 36 yards- including the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the day- on four targets from quarterback Dak Prescott.

“It was tough,” Prescott said after the game of losing Gallup. “It was very tough. And then obviously, just coming in at halftime and going to see him. Just unfortunate. He’s a guy that I love, a teammate. Can’t get a better teammate that M.G. Sick about it. I mean, obviously, [he] did a hell of a job going up and getting the touchdown. Honestly, I haven’t seen it, I haven’t seen the play, [I] don’t know how he did it. I didn’t see the replay of the catch. But I know I put it up there, and he went and did what M.G. does.”

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup’s touchdown vs. Cardinals. Amazing body control despite injurypic.twitter.com/jiL9IcTKZg — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 2, 2022

“You saw his play-making ability,” fellow wideout Amari Cooper explained to reporters. “He said that he felt it pop before he caught the ball. He’s tough enough to go up and still make the play, and he knew he was hurt. It speaks to how tough M.G. is and how much of a baller he is. It’s unfortunate that he went down like that. He’ll be all right, and I know he’ll come back better.”

Gallup ends the season with just 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered a calf injury in the season opener and missed Weeks 2 through 9 as a result.

While the “clean tear” of his ACL will make for an easier rehab, the former third-round draft pick will now prepare to test the free agent waters while seriously injured.

On Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the injury would not change the team’s approach to Gallup this offseason.

“I know he was looking forward to what free agency was going to bring & hopefully right here in Dallas,” he said per a tweet from USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “We know we have our (cap) challenges here but no one thinks more of Michael Gallup than the Dallas Cowboys, his teammates, the coaching staff and the organization. Just a class act all the way.”

Gallup himself was on Twitter before Sunday’s game was even over, voicing his support of Cedrick Wilson, the teammate who replaced him in the second half and scored a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Ced Wilson boyyyyyyy 😤 — Michael Gallup (@michael13gallup) January 3, 2022

Jones called Gallup’s injury, “obviously…a very difficult blow,” as per Epstein, adding, “he’ll come back strong & better than ever & ultimately Michael will get his.”

Whether or not it comes from the Cowboys or another club remains to be seen.

