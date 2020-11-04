‘I said f*** this’: Conor McGregor reveals real reason behind most recent retirement ahead of UFC return

Conor McGregor maintains he has been “sidelined” by the UFC after seeing his plans to fight four times in 2020 disappeared.

The Irishman insists he “bounced” after his demands were not met following the coronavirus pandemic, with the sport unable to generate gate revenue with crowds banned.

McGregor dispatched Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January, but grew frustrated as the UFC, along with many other sports worldwide, struggled to put on shows.

In June McGregor announced his retirement once again, but a return in January against Dustin Poirier has now been pencilled in.

Dana White has confirmed it will not be for the UFC lightweight title, despite rival Khabib Nurmagomedov retiring after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

But with his return to the octagon still not finalised, McGregor took to social media to clarify uncertainty over his recent inactivity.

McGregor said: "After being ignored on the three dates I put forward, three consecutive dates I might add! [It] would have had me at four fights this calendar year.

"Followed then by being sidelined because no crowds in attendance, I said f*** this and bounced.

"Four fights this era = six million PPV buys. How much lost?"

McGregor reiterated his desire to fight moving forward, revealing he is now in “the best place” he’s ever been.

“I am raring to go and in the best place I’ve ever been,” added ‘The Notorious’. “Excited to show my practices to the world!”

McGregor already beat Poirier in September 2014 at UFC 178, with the Irishman triumphing in under two minutes by technical knockout, though he is eager to pull off an even quicker job this time in the rematch.

He said: “I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat him in previously, but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor.”