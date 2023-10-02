That’s what he said: Dallastown athlete Michael Scott talks Rutgers football visit

Michael Scott is coming off a weekend visit to Rutgers football, one that the Pennsylvania athlete says checked everything off his list. The standout wide receiver prefers to be called ‘Mikey’ but he is clearly a boss on the field.

A 5-foot-8 wide receiver from Dallastown, Pennsylvania, Scott holds four offers including two from Power Five programs. He is hoping in the coming weeks to add Rutgers and potentially Penn State to an offer list that already includes Maryland, West Virginia, Temple and Toldeo.

This season for Dallastown, Scott has played some quarterback, wide receiver and special teams. He has 15 catches for 186 yards and 25 carries for 197 yards. He has six total touchdowns.

On defense, he has four tackles and an interception. He is turning in the kind of performances that make him feared by his opponents and loved by his teammates.

On Sunday night, he broke down his visit to Rutgers football.

“So yesterday I was so glad I got to a Rutgers game because I’ve been planning to get to one but it’s just my schedule didn’t really line up to the games that they had before. But yesterday was just an amazing experience. I love the atmosphere that they had,” Scott said.

During his visit, Scott checked in and got measured. He also had the opportunity to talk with some of the coaching staff.

Rutgers beat Wagner 52-3.

The whole environment around not just head coach Greg Schiano’s team was not only positive, but Scott said the feel on campus was special to him. He felt a family vibe even around the stadium.

“I want to make sure wherever I go is a family around there,” Scott said. “When the game first started and they were four touchdowns up, the cannon was going off and the horse was coming out of the tunnel, it was like just an experience that you just got to be there to like really understand. You just got to be there because it was like a really good experience every time the cannon went off, you felt it in the stadium. And the atmosphere around the campus, like walking around at halftime and stuff, just all the people were like, ‘Oh, you guys are recruits just come here, we’re a family here’ and just being supportive and just showing that the fans are there. That’s also a big thing for me.”

Scott was recently offered by Cincinnati and Old Dominion.

The class of 2025 recruit is hopeful that the Scarlet Knights will continue their relationship with him and offer, given that they are the closest Power Five program to his home.

I thank the one most high with gifting me with my athletic ability and being able to find another way to make sure my family is good and Also spread his word🙏🏾 #christianathlete# @PRZPAvic pic.twitter.com/EHI9Md3XV6 — Michael Scott “Joystick”3⭐️ (@michaelscott_34) September 18, 2023

An offer would make Scott’s dreams come true.

“An offer from Rutgers would mean so much, especially since their campus – I feel like (it) is one of the best campuses I’ve been to,” Scott said. “I like their rehab facilities – they are just top-notch and I think they are top five of like all football like just the rehab facilities. And how coach Greg puts so much into that and just like coach Greg…coach Ramon (director of recruiting, Ramon Ruiz) was telling me when I was on a visit in the summer…he told me that coach Greg said that he would come back if he got everything he asked for like rehab facilities and stuff like that. “I just saw stuff I’ve never seen before like the salt baths and like the cryo (cryotherapy) and all that stuff.”

In two weeks, Scott will be at Penn State for their game against Michigan. Then in November, he plans to visit Ohio State.

