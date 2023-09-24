They said it: What coaches, players said about ASU's loss vs. USC

Arizona State football kept it close against No. 5 USC at Mountain America Stadium, but dropped its third-straight contest at home after losing 42-28.

The Sun Devils scored just eight points in the second half, while Heisman quarterback Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes.

Here are the best quotes from coaches and players from Saturday's game.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on calling trick plays:

“We tried to attack. You have to play this game attacking if you want to beat teams like that. If you want to beat offensive coaches like Lincoln Riley and offensive quarterbacks like Caleb Williams. You have to attack and you can’t play the game scared. We said we wanted them to call every shot that we had in the game and I probably called three too many in the second half on first downs and it’s a six-point game that I’d like to have back.”

Dillingham on the positives from the game:

“I think our guys realize we have the ability. So the belief factor that they know that we can go out there and win football games, you know, it doesn't matter how we start. Like, what's the record matter this year anyways, it doesn't matter. It is getting better and we go on the road next week at and let's do everything we can to win a football game. Let's prepare more than we've ever prepared. So the positives I would say, I think our brotherhood is growing. I think players are feeding off each other more. I think the belief in the vision is still rising, the belief in the process is still rising and those are the things that excite me.”

Arizona State Linebacker Tate Romney on how did the team kept a positive outlook with throughout the week:

“I mean, Coach Dillingham is big on this. You always believe you have to win and I mean, everybody has to look in the mirror at themselves and say to themselves that we are going to win this game. That's what it all comes down to is confidence, believing that you're going to win. When you doubt that you're going to win, that's when bad things start to happen. And so, it starts with coach dealing from the beginning of the week, he told us we are going to win this game. And so it really helped us to get the confidence coming in practice and coming into the game.”

ASU running back Cameron Skattebo on throwing on a fake punt:

“I’m going to be in trouble tomorrow. The throw on the fake punt was not supposed to happen, but me and (wide receiver Elijhah Badger) were kind of in connection in the middle of the play. It wasn’t planned before, but I started yelling Badger’s name and he looks over. I know he’s got my back.”

USC quarterback Caleb Williams on going pro and potentially playing for the Arizona Cardinals:

"I got eight games left. There was an eight-game guarantee and we're working on the next three. We got a tough opponent and first game in Colorado this week."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley on facing Arizona State:

"You're going to see a different atmosphere and inspired football teams. I give coach Dillingham a lot of credit with all of the injuries and adversity they've had. They obviously came out and did a lot of really good things and challenged us in a lot of ways. A tough loss like they had the week before isn't easy to come back from and they certainly did that."

