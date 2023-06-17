They Said It: Best sound bites from Bears minicamp

The Chicago Bears wrapped their offseason program with the conclusion of their three-day minicamp earlier this week. Now, they have a six-week break before returning to Halas Hall for training camp on July 25.

There were plenty of storylines that unfolded during Chicago’s mandatory minicamp, including the emergence of the Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection, impact rookies, receivers Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool sidelined with injuries and a new swagger for this team in 2023.

From Justin Fields to Matt Eberflus to Justin Jones, here’s a look at the best quotes from Bears mandatory minicamp earlier this week.

Justin Fields on chemistry with DJ Moore

“It did come on quickly,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “I didn’t really expect anything because it’s different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Really, early on, we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience. He’s been in the league for a good period of time now. He’s played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well.

“That’s one thing that I was kind of impressed about, like, with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He’s been great. And you know, the chemistry has really picked up.”

Justin Jones slams Packers fans

“They won (in Week 2), but their fans are really sh*tty,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “I’m ready to take (the NFC North) over. It’s a good time to be a Bears fan, I’m not gonna lie to you.”

“They’re just frigging obnoxious. Just yelling about things that don’t even matter. Half of them don’t even know football. It’s so weird to me.”

Ex-Packer Robert Tonyan on Justin Jones' comments about Green Bay fans

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

“It’s funny,” said tight end Robert Tonyan.

“Honestly, whatever stadium I went to I felt like that was the case, you know? Fans are wild. Especially when they’ve had a couple of drinks.”

“This rivalry is huge. It’s one of the strongest in the NFL so there’s obviously going to be that banter for sure.”

“I like that. I like that fire in him.”

Justin Jones on the Fields-Moore connection

“That 1 and 2 connection is going to be crazy this year,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “Justin Fields and DJ Moore are going to be crazy this year. I’m telling you right now. I like what I see.”

Eddie Jackson on the vibe during the offseason program

“The energy is just so intense out there right now,” safety Eddie Jackson said Tuesday. “When you get a bunch of guys like that, you’re going to create something special. … The type of guys we have in the locker room, real leaders, guys who really care about football.”

DeMarcus Walker on the 2022 Bears struggles

“This is the 2023 Chicago Bears,” defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said. “We got a whole new identity, whole new offense, whole new defense, whole new group of guys. Honestly, f–k that s–t.”

Robert Tonyan ready for Bears to take NFC North

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s wide open,” tight end Robert Tonyan said. “That’s the best part. Everyone is young. Everyone is new. You have good players on every team. That’s the thing. There is no favorite. And it’s wide open. And that’s exactly where you want to be.”

“I love where we are at. Overlooked, underrated. Whatever you want to call it. They still have to step on the field and beat us.”

Matt Eberflus on rookie Tyrique Stevenson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“We love where he is in terms of his length, his competitiveness and we know he tackles,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “We know he likes to hit. That’s why he’s here. Corners need to tackle. They need to really be a physical force out there and he’s gonna do that. And we’re excited about that, getting the pads on. So I think he’ll take even a step up more when we get the pads on. We get to see him used to those pads.”

Teven Jenkins on Justin Fields pushing him to be better

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“(Justin Fields carries himself) ‘like a 10-year vet,'” left guard Teven Jenkins said.

“Seeing how he commands that huddle and what he wants to see out of all of us, it’s a wake-up call for me that I need to push myself to be on his level because he’s demanding a certain effort out of all of us.”

Eddie Jackson on rehabbing this offseason

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“Me, (Darnell) Mooney, and Jack (Sanborn) — we didn’t have a Summer Vacation, it’s been all work for us,” safety Eddie Jackson said.

Teven Jenkins on knowing where he's playing ahead of time

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“It lets me actually get good at my craft,” left guard Teven Jenkins said. “It feels good because I can actually work on one thing instead of trying to flip flop sides and make sure I have equal work on both sides.”

Justin Fields on fine-tuning his footwork and mechanics

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“This year, I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with it, just timed up with the routes better,” quarterback Justin Fields said. “Our whole offense is tied with my feet. I’m just trying to use my feet as the clock in my head just to move from each route in the progression.”

DeMarcus Walker on his preference of outside, inside

“You can put me anywhere. Put me anywhere,” defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said.

Nate Davis on Justin Fields' command

Nate Davis on Justin Fields' command

“Just be able to get in the huddle and say, ‘This is what we gotta do. Let’s go ahead and do that,’ kind of relaxes everybody else,” right guard Nate Davis said. “Knowing, ‘OK, we’ve got somebody in charge. He’s been there, he’s done that.’ He’s going to do great things.”

Matt Eberflus on Bears during red zone drills

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“It was good. I thought it was nice,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “I thought Justin went through his reads and went through his progressions nicely and hit some good routes in the corners and the front pylons. It was good.”

Justin Fields on getting Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool back for training camp

“Chase has been out, what, the past two weeks?” quarterback Justin Fields said. “So, I feel like when Chase was practicing with us, we did get that down a little bit. I think he grew tremendously from last year until now. So, I think we got a base in. With Mooney, I feel like I’m already connected with Mooney, so that’s fine. But it’s just going to be great having those guys back on the field and having them healthy for training camp instead of having them come out for three or four practices, risking further injury. The biggest thing with that was just health.”

Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields' leadership

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“I just see leadership,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s always the hardest worker, always the first guy out, last to leave. He’s always done that. But now I can see that, because his confidence is growing, he’s taking that to a different level as far as being a vocal leader and talking to guys and being able to bring guys together.”

Justin Jones on rookie Gervon Dexter

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“He’s going to be a force in this league,” defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “I really do believe that. I haven’t seen anything like him in a very long time, and I don’t want to put anything in a box with him but the closest person I can see him as is like a leaner Linval Joseph. Just the fact that he’s a big, strong guy who can move. If you’ve ever seen him run in a straight line, and just like run, I’m pretty sure he’s probably beating a lot of people on our team. That’ll surprise you.”

Teven Jenkins on changing his training regimen

Teven Jenkins on changing his training regimen

“Basically lengthening and strengthening muscles and working on all the small muscles that you never think about,” left guard Teven Jenkins said. “It’s like those small anterior muscles around my neck, to build that up so nothing happens again, so I don’t get stingers, so I don’t get another lapse of whatever happened when we played the Eagles, so I don’t have anything happen to my back again. I’m doing those muscles around the spine that make it a lot stronger so those things don’t flare up.”

Matt Eberflus on the offensive line starting to gel

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“It’s been good,” said coach Matt Eberflus. “I just talked to C-Mo (offensive line coach Chris Morgan) earlier today about it and the continuity that’s really starting to gel, having guys next to each other; Braxton next to the guard and also Nate next to the other young (lineman). So, they’ve got some youth next to some experience there. We like it, and it’s starting to gel.”

Matt Eberflus on what Justin Fields needs to work on as a passer

“Those are tight throws inside there,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “The closer you get the tighter the throws are. So you gotta be able to put ’em low and away sometimes. Sometimes you gotta put ’em high and outside. It’s really important. The accuracy down there is so important, as being on the same page as the receivers. Because (Robert Tonyan) and Cole (Kmet) and (Chase Claypool) and all the big receivers that we have, those guys are very valuable targets down there because they’re always open, because they can use their body to stay open. That’s what we need to work on.”

Matt Eberflus on Velus Jones' second season

“Yeah, just the experience. Him knowing what to do and how to do it. He’s more consistent that way,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “And his work ethic has always been good. He’s continued to do that. And he’s been working on catching the punts, which is really good. Gonna be a big part for us if he can work that and be consistent going through camp and show he can do that on a full-time basis. So we’re excited about where that is.”

DeMarcus Walker on embracing the Bears' culture

DeMarcus Walker on embracing the Bears' culture

“I just know that right now we’ve got to compete. You know what I’m saying?” defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker said. “If you all hear somebody yelling ‘It’s time to work motherf—-r’ — that’s me. Every day when I step between those lines I make sure that the team hears that.”

Matt Eberflus on possibility of adding a pass rusher before training camp

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“Yeah, I think they’re always looking for all positions,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “You know I think that is one position we are looking at and potentially we could get that done.”

