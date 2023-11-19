They said it: ASU, Oregon players and coaches reflect on ASU's 49-13 loss

Arizona State football could not stop No. 6 Oregon at Mountain America Stadium in Saturday's 49-13 loss. The Ducks scored 42 points on 444 yards of total offense in the first half.

Here is what the players and coaches had to say about ASU vs. Oregon:

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham on his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in second quarter:

“I shouldn’t have run on the field. That’s 100% on me... In terms of why, the (Oregon) center (Jackson Powers-Johnson) took off his shoe and threw it backwards. I just assumed that you don’t want to let an offensive lineman play a snap without his shoe on. I don’t think that’s safe. I was screaming and that snap played and I was running on the field saying, 'He doesn’t have a shoe on, guys. This isn’t safe.' It wasn’t much, but it was to protect JPJ, who I’ve coached. He’s a tough kid, but if he gets his foot stepped on, that’s not right.”

ASU defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory on ASU's up and down season:

"I don't think it's a point of emphasis to point fingers at anybody whether they say it's because of the new coaches and everyone is in their first year or all the news players and the young roster. Since I've been here in May, this team has worked tremendously week in and week out. This season just didn't turn out the way we wanted. We said at Camp T together as an entire team and brotherhood that we had dreams and aspirations of what this season was supposed to look like and obviously, we fell short tremendously. There's no finger to point at."

ASU tight end Jalin Conyers on ASU going through a rough stretch these last few seasons:

"Winning is hard and going against a team like that, you have to do everything perfectly. We didn't do that and they're a really good football for a reason and they kind of knew what we were doing. I think for the young guys, you got to go out there and play against them in the back half of the game. Keith (Abney II) got his first interception as a true freshman playing, so for guys for that to get experience, it obviously sucks that we're losing but if you're getting out there, you're seeing what it's like."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on what he said to Kenny Dillingham after the game:

"You know, just we both appreciate each other, right? You know, it’s not that long ago, I was sitting here as a GA at Arizona State and Kenny was a high school coach in the back of that room. And you know, it’s great to see what both of us have been able to get and it’s about the people around us that have gotten us there. So I know he’s got you know, big things to accomplish here. I know the future’s bright but grateful for him, appreciate him and hopeful that he’s able to get things going which I know he will.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What coaches, players had to say about ASU vs. Oregon