Who said Arkansas can’t hit?

Andy Sawyers actually had the best post-game quote after Arkansas beat Southeast Missouri State, 17-9, in the first game of the Fayetteville Regional in the NCAA Tournament. “I guess I want to talk to whoever said Arkansas can’t hit,” the SEMO coach said. Sawyers, who played for Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn at Nebraska, was speaking of a Diamond Hogs lineup that entered the tournament with the lowest batting average among the 64 teams in play. The Razorbacks had 16 knocks, including six home runs, in Friday’s win. Van Horn was happy his offense came alive, but he also knows – having taken Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament every year but one in 20-plus years at the helm – the weekend is far from over. He had to use four bullpen arms, including their best reliever this season Gabe Gaeckle. Gaeckle threw 62 pitches, meaning he won’t pitch Saturday, though he could be available Sunday and certainly would Monday if the Razorbacks play that day. As for who Arkansas gets in the meantime, as of Saturday morning, it was still unclear. Torrential rain forced the postponement of Kansas State/Louisiana Tech to an 11 a.m. pick-up time Saturday. What Van did know Friday, however, was who was going to get the ball against either the Wildcats or Bulldogs. “He’ll be left-handed. His name is Smith.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire